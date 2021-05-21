XOMA Licensees to Present Significant Clinical Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) recently learned its licensees are presenting at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held June 4-8, 2021, in a virtual setting.



“We congratulate Novartis and AVEO on their recent announcements regarding NIS793 and ficlatuzumab, respectively. We were particularly excited to see the statements each company made in their May 19th press releases regarding the potential for advancing these drug candidates to Phase 3 clinical programs. We look forward to each company’s data presentations at ASCO early next month,” stated Jim Neal, Chief Executive Officer at XOMA. “We wish both companies continued success with their development activities.”

Novartis1

Title: Phase Ib study of the anti-TGF-β monoclonal antibody (mAb) NIS793 combined with spartalizumab (PDR001), a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors

Abstract: 2509; poster session

Date and Time: June 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Title: Phase II study of the anti-TGF-β monoclonal antibody (mAb) NIS793 with and without the PD-1 inhibitor spartalizumab in combination with nab-paclitaxel/gemcitabine (NG) versus NG alone in patients (pts) with first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)2.

Abstract: TPS4173

AVEO Oncology3

Title: Randomized Phase II trial of ficlatuzumab with or without cetuximab in pan-refractory, advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Presenter: Julie E. Bauman, M.D., MPH, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Associate Director of Translational Research, University of Arizona Cancer Center

Abstract: 6015

Date and Time: June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NIS793 and ficlatuzumab are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established in either drug candidate. There is no guarantee that NIS793 and/or ficlatuzumab will become commercially available.

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas.

