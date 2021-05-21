Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2021.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cita-loan
|Cap floater-loan
|Cap floater-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953113-9
|DK000952672-5
|DK000953121-2
|Reference rate
|Cita 6M
|Cibor 6M
|Cibor 6M
|Interest rate cap
|-
|1.50%
|1.00%
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Yes
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 11,400m
|DKK 1,800m
|DKK 1,700m
|Total bids
|DKK 35,350m
|DKK 4,648.85m
|DKK 2,839m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.20%
|+0.25%
|+0.14%
|Price
|100.20
|101.05
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-07-2024
|01-07-2030
|01-07-2027
Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.
