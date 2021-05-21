Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2021.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan Cap floater-loan Cap floater-loan ISIN DK000953113-9 DK000952672-5 DK000953121-2 Reference rate Cita 6M Cibor 6M Cibor 6M Interest rate cap - 1.50% 1.00% Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H 32H Callable No Yes No Auction results Total allotment DKK 11,400m DKK 1,800m DKK 1,700m Total bids DKK 35,350m DKK 4,648.85m DKK 2,839m Interest rate spread +0.20% +0.25% +0.14% Price 100.20 101.05 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-07-2024 01-07-2030 01-07-2027





Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

