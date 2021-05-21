Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2021.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loanCap floater-loanCap floater-loan
ISINDK000953113-9DK000952672-5DK000953121-2
Reference rateCita 6MCibor 6MCibor 6M
Interest rate cap-1.50%1.00%
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H32H
CallableNoYesNo
Auction results   
Total allotmentDKK 11,400mDKK 1,800mDKK 1,700m
Total bids DKK 35,350mDKK 4,648.85mDKK 2,839m
Interest rate spread+0.20%+0.25%+0.14%
Price100.20101.05100.20
Other information   
Maturity01-07-202401-07-203001-07-2027



Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

