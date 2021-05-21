The Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market is expected to grow by 35.53 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401881/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive balance shaft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the performance benefits associated with the use of balancer shafts in engines and the growth of automotive industry in emerging economies. In addition, performance benefits associated with the use of balancer shafts in engines are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive balance shaft market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive balance shaft market is segmented as below:

By Application

• In-line 4-cylinder engine

• In-line 3-cylinder engine

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive balance shaft market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive balance shaft market covers the following areas:

• Automotive balance shaft market sizing

• Automotive balance shaft market forecast

• Automotive balance shaft market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive balance shaft market vendors that include AB SKF, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Jebsen & Co. Ltd., Linamar Corp., MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., and SHW AG. Also, the automotive balance shaft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

