Thailand Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021 Featuring True IDC, SuperNAP, CAT Telecom, AIS, AIMS, ST Telemedia GDC

Key players in Thailand's data center colocation services market are True IDC, SuperNAP, CAT Telecom, AIS, AIMS, and ST Telemedia GDC

Thailand is one of the emerging data center colocation service markets in Southeast Asia. Despite facing intensifying competition from Singapore and Malaysia, the market in Thailand continues to expand.

Growth has been driven primarily by hyperscale cloud vendors, content and digital media, and highly regulated verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), which require strict data confidentiality and complete management control of their operations. Hyperscale public cloud service providers have been critical in driving the demand for data center services in Thailand, particularly in the capital city of Thailand. Many global public cloud providers (such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google) have significantly increased their uptake of hyperscale data center capacities in recent years.

An increase in the migration of OTT and CSP participants in Thailand, SME's increasing outsourcing of data center services, favorable government policies for data center colocation growth, and the COVID-19 pandemic are top drivers that have helped boost the growth of data center colocation services in Thailand. Thailand's data center colocation market also faces some restraints such as increasing competition and the need to drive differentiation, security concerns of enterprises, and the lack of trained manpower to effectively lead data center operations.

This research service provides an analysis of the Thailand data center colocation market. It covers market trends, key strategic imperatives, data center market ecosystem, an overview of recent developments, key locations and analysis of data centers locations, market drivers and restraints, market size and forecasted revenue, competitive landscape, key strategic initiatives, and recent advancements made by key players and growth opportunities observed in the Thailand data center colocation market. The insights and information provided in the research report are based on primary research and partly from secondary research.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the expected growth rates and key growth drivers for specific services areas?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of the data center colocation services market in Thailand?

What are the significant developments in the data center service space in Thailand?

Who are the key participants in the market? What are their recent and latest developments?

Overview on new entrants in the Thailand data center colocation market

What is the market share by raised floor space of key players in the Thailand data center colocation market?

What is the competitive landscape of the key players in the Thailand data center colocation market?

What are the key industry market trends in the Thailand data center colocation market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Data Center Colocation Services Market Scope of Analysis

Thailand Overview

Key Market Trends

New Entrant Service Provider

Demand Analysis - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Key Data Center Locations - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Location Analysis - Data Center Colocation Services Market

3. Way Forward and Company to Watch

Way Forward

Company to Watch - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand)

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Building Hyperscale Data Centers to Support Demand from Public Cloud and OTT/CSP Segment

Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion of Service Portfolio to Address Growing Adoption of Data Center Managed Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Deployment of AI-enabled Data Centers

5. Next Steps

