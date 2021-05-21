Global Neurostimulation Technologies Market Report 2021: Market Expected to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2026 from $7.1 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9%

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurostimulation Technologies Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurostimulation devices market should reach $9.8 billion by 2026 from $7.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices segment of the global neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices segment of the global neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for neurostimulation technologies/devices. It provides a detailed description of the different types of neurostimulation technologies/devices (invasive and noninvasive) and their current and historical market revenues.

Neurostimulation technologies/devices include spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, hypoglossal nerve stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, transcranial magnetic stimulation and others.

This report also covers a detailed study of therapeutic applications of neurostimulation technologies/devices including chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, urinary and fecal incontinence, obstructive sleep apnea, essential tremor, obsessive compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder/clinical depression and others. An in-depth analysis of the global market for neurostimulation technologies/devices includes historical data and market projection on sales by, device type, therapeutic applications and region.

For in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, key marketed devices, competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares have been provided. This report also discusses driving and restraining factors of the global neurostimulation technology/devices market.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies for neurostimulation

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Description of Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) neurostimulator system and discussion on approved indications of stimulation therapy for various diseases

Information on recent therapy improvements and new indications for use, and discussion on alternatives to traditional stimulation therapies

Coverage of ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances in neurostimulation technologies and insights into marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, product recalls and reimbursement policies

Market share analysis of neurostimulation devices by application, type and region, and evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Details about symptoms, progression and epidemiology of COVID-19 and discussion on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on medical industry as well as on neurostimulation market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, NeuroMetrix, NeuroSigma and Soterix Medical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of This Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Introduction to Neurostimulation

Types of Neurostimulation Technologies

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

Others

Therapeutic Applications for Neurostimulation Technologies/Devices

Chronic Pain Management

Neurological Disorders

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Chronic Migraine and Headache

Cardiovascular Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Obesity

Psychiatric Disorders

Technology Developments

MRI Compatibility

Rechargeable and Non-rechargeable Devices

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology/Device Type

Global Market for Neurostimulation Devices by Type

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS) Devices

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Devices

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Neurostimulation Devices by Therapeutic Application

Chronic Pain

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Essential Tremor

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)/Clinical Depression

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Chapter 7: Key Marketed Products and Technologies

Recent Therapeutic Improvements and New Indications

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Other Types of Stimulation

New Indications and Neurostimulation Therapies

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Company Market Shares by Product Segment

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Devices

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices

Recent Industry Activities

Chapter 9: Market Dynamics

Chapter 10: Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 11: Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Avery Biomedical Devices Inc.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Bioinduction Ltd.

Bioness Inc.

Biowave Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Brainsway Ltd.

Cochlear Americas

CVRX Inc.

Electrocore Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Integer Holdings Corp.

Laborie Inc.

LivaNova plc

Mag & More GmbH

Magstim Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nalu Medical Inc.

Neuromed Consulting Inc.

Neurometrix Inc.

Neuronetics Inc.

Neuropace Inc.

Neurosigma Inc.

Neurovalens Ltd.

Nevro Corp.

Nexstim plc

Nyxoah SA

Respicardia Inc.

Soterix Medical Inc.

Stimwave LLC

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Tonica Elektronik A/S

Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd.

