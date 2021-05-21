Middle East & Africa (MEA) Industrial Batteries Markets 2021-2027: Telecom & Data Communication, UPS, Industrial Equipment, Grid Level Energy Storage, Marine, Civil and Defence Aviation

Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa (MEA) Industrial Batteries Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa industrial batteries market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period on account of digital transformation strategies that would increase the ICT and IT spending of the region in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria.

The Middle East and Africa industrial batteries market is estimated to gain traction in the years ahead underpinned by the rising growth of the telecommunication sector. The increase in the growth of internet access where the introduction of 5G in the countries especially Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, has widened the scope of industrial batteries with a rising spectrum of telecom towers therefore the gritty of the industrial batteries is also increasing to power the telecom towers to ensure continuous power supply which is estimated to act as a catalyst for the growth of the Middle East and Africa industrial batteries market in the upcoming six years.

Additionally, the increasing trend of process and factory automation and a growing number of renewable power plants, as the government is focusing on increasing the share of renewable energy in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey South Africa and Egypt, are other factors that would propel the demand for energy storage using industrial batteries during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing scope for industrial equipment due to the booming industrial sector, government initiatives for the development of smart cities and increasing digitalization are some of the significant factors that would drive the demand for industrial batteries in the Middle East and Africa region over the coming years.

The emerging nations of the Africa region could provide endless opportunities for growth of the industrial batteries market as these countries are attracting huge investments from international organizations for the development of industrial zones, commercial offices, manufacturing units and healthcare centres.

However, the market witnessed a slowdown during 2020 as a result of disruptions in the supply chain and a halt in industrial activities due to the spread of the COVID pandemic. The impact of covid has been recorded higher in countries such as South Africa, Iran and lower in countries such as UAE and Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, the market is expected to regain its momentum in the coming years on account of reviving economic activities and ease in lockdown policies.

According to this research, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Industrial Batteries Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2027. Based on types, the lead acid-based segment acquired the highest share for the year 2020 owing to its heavy deployment in the commercial and industrial domain due to its low-cost benefits and easy recyclability.

Based on applications, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) acquired the most significant share in the overall Middle East and Africa region for the year 2020 owing to larger deployment of such systems in domains such as hospitality, healthcare, commercial offices, etc. Further, the telecom and data communication segment is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising ICT infrastructure of the region, the opening of new data centres and the rollout of 5th generation communication technology in countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The report provides associate unbiased and elaborate analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which might facilitate the stakeholders to device and align their market ways consistent with the present and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights:

The Middle East and Africa Industrial Batteries Market Overview

The Middle East and Africa Industrial Batteries Market Outlook

The Middle East and Africa Industrial Batteries Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of the Middle East and Africa Industrial Batteries Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Types for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Applications for the Period 2017-2027F

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The Middle East and Africa Industrial Batteries Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

The Middle East and Africa Industrial Batteries Market Shares, By Company

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:

By Types

Lead Acid

Nickel Based

Lithium Based

By Applications

Telecom & Data Communication

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Industrial Equipment

Grid Level Energy Storage

Others ( Marine, Civil and Defence Aviation, etc.)

By Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Iran

Turkey

Egypt

Nigeria

Rest of MEA (Cyprus, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco etc.)

Company Profiles

C&D Technologies Inc.

Enersys

Eternity Technologies

Exide Technologies

FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Company KG

Metindustrial Pty. Limited

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

Saft Groupe S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zkjvx