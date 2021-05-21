The Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Components Market is expected to grow by 2,088.81 MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Components Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377537/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive carbon fiber components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of carbon fiber materials in automotive industry and rising competition among super sports car manufacturers. In addition, the growing use of carbon fiber materials in automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive carbon fiber components market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive carbon fiber components market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Powertrain

• Exterior

• Interior



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the enforcement of stringent carbon emission and fuel efficiency normsas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive carbon fiber components market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive carbon fiber components market covers the following areas:

• Automotive carbon fiber components market sizing

• Automotive carbon fiber components market forecast

• Automotive carbon fiber components market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive carbon fiber components market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Plasan Carbon Composites Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA. Also, the automotive carbon fiber components market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377537/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________