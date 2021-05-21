MusclePharm to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, May 24, 2021

CALABASAS, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, announced today that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, May 24, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its operating results on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in accessing the live call can dial (877) 407-0792 from the U.S. and International callers can dial (201) 689-8263. A telephone replay will be available following the event and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and International callers can dial (412) 317-6671; the conference ID is 13719996.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast with the ability to ask questions available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.musclepharm.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition and lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties includes the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™–a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

Contact:

John Mills, Managing Partner

ICR, Inc.

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com