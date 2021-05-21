Flushing Bank Supports Federation of Indian Physicians Associations (FIPA) of USA in Efforts to Send 5,000 Oxygen Concentrators to India

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Bank is contributing to FIPA of USA efforts to send 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India.



John R. Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank, stated, “We pride ourselves on our close connection to the multicultural markets we serve. The South Asian/Indian community is one such market. As news of the COVID crisis in India surfaced, we recognized the impact it was having on our employees and customers who have family and friends living in India. Our introduction to FIPA of USA and its efforts to send oxygen concentrators to areas in India that desperately need it presented an opportunity for us to contribute in a meaningful way.”

Dr. Raj Bhayani, President of FIPA, added, “Federation of Indian Physicians Associations (FIPA) is grateful for the support of Flushing Bank, and appreciates its donation for the much needed oxygen concentrators to India. With this donation, Flushing Bank becomes the partner of the coalition of more than twenty-five organizations along with FIPA, who have joined hands to fight the war against COVID in India.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com

About Federation of Indian Physicians Association

FIPA is founded to help modern-age Indian physicians achieve professional excellence. The organization is a forum representing interests and visions of physicians from Indian origin. We are actively working in the following areas: Academic/Education, Charitable, Legislative, Literacy, Mentorship for Next Generation and Entrepreneurial and Skill Development.

Our objective is to help 21st Century Indian physicians upgrade their leadership skills. At present, FIPA has taken key initiatives to improve public health systems in North America and even globally.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Maria A. Grasso

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Flushing Bank

718-961-5400