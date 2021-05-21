New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Impact of COVID-19, Size, Share, Trends, Major Deals, Company Analysis and Recent Developments – Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074886/?utm_source=GNW

With an aging population, technological advances and advent of point of care diagnostics, Japanese IVD market is slated to show substantial growth in the future. Japan’s quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. However, some of the factors limiting the growth of the market are a lack of proper reimbursement policies and stringent regulatory framework.



Impact of COVID-19 on Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected around 159 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 3,302,162 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of May 9, 2021). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has created a sense of urgency and panic among people globally. While people are being advised to stay indoors, healthcare professionals and researchers have registered a state of urgency. In this scenario, the in-vitro diagnostics forms the crux of increased testing. Manufacturers in the in-vitro diagnostic market are focusing on developing novel technologies for maximum testing within a minimum period. For instance, in April 2021, Sysmex Corporation obtained in vitro diagnostic approval in Japan for the manufacturing and marketing of the DetectAmp SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit, a SARS coronavirus nucleic acid kit that detects the RNA of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The novel coronavirus has accelerated the research and development activities in the in-vitro diagnostics market. Development and production in maximum numbers is the need of the hour. Therefore, quick approvals are proving to be the cherry on the cake for the growth of the in-vitro diagnostic market.



Segment Wise - Japan IVD Market and Forecast

• On segment basis, Immunoassay and Infectious disease are the leading segment of the Japan IVD market.

• It is predicted that the immunoassay market in Japan will reach nearly US$ 1.1 Billion by 2027.

• Clinical Chemistry holds the 3rd spot in the Japan IVD market.

• Hematology and Tumor Marker segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

• Pathology is one of the fastest growing segment of the Japan in vitro diagnostics market.

• Genetic Testing captures least share of the Japan in vitro diagnostics market.



Japan IVD Market – Company Wise Sales Analysis

• In Japan IVD market, Sysmex Corporation is the leader, followed by Roche Diagnostics.

• It is predicted that Sysmex Corporation will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

• Abbott Laboratories and Danaher Corporation are the other top two players in Japan IVD market.

• It is anticipated that biomerieux’s IVD revenue in Japan will increase to nearly US$ 200 Million by 2026.



The research report titled “Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Impact of COVID-19, Size, Share, Trends, Major Deals, Company Analysis and Recent Developments – Forecast to 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth Japan IVD Market.



This 186 Page report with 40 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 8 View Points:

1) Japan IVD Market and Forecast (2002 – 2027)

2) Impact of COVID-19 on Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

3) Japan IVD Market Share and Forecast (2008 – 2027

4) Japan IVD Market & Forecast – By Segment (2008 – 2027)

5) Japan IVD Market & Forecast – Company Sales Analysis (2014 – 2026)

6) Japan IVD Market – Major Deals

7) Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Devices in Japan

8) Japan IVD Market - Drivers & Challenges



Japan IVD Market – By Application Segments

1. Urine & Feces

2. Hematology

3. Clinical Chemistry

4. SMBG

5. Tumor Marker

6. Immunoassay

7. Infectious Disease

8. Microbiology

9. Pathology

10. Genetic Testing

11. Others



Japan IVD Sales & Forecast – By Company

1. Roche Diagnostic

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Danaher Corporation

4. Biomerieux

5. Sysmex Corporation

6. Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc

7. Becton Dickinson and Company

8. Others



Data Source



The analyst employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non–printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.



Companies Mentioned

1. Roche Diagnostic

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Danaher Corporation

4. Biomerieux

5. Sysmex Corporation

6. Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc

7. Becton Dickinson and Company

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074886/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________