Vietnam foodservice market was valued at USD 24.62 billion in 2020, and it is projected to witness an estimated CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period of 2021-2026

New York, May 21, 2021





It has also impacted trade flows due to international logistics and transportation disruptions, and in some cases, due to policy responses, like import or export restrictions. There were about thirty-two trade flow interruptions that affected both food and agriculture inputs, including the foodservice market.



However, on the other hand, the foodservice industry catering fresh and healthy meals through online food delivery further had stabilized the flow of revenue in the market studied during the COVID-19 period in the country.?



The rapid growth of the fast-food sector in the country has led to an expansion of more food chains in the fast-food sector, thus, benefitting the overall market studied. This growth of the sector can be attributed to factors, such as convenience and availability of foods at lower costs, which are expected in independent full-service restaurants.



Franchising and sub-franchising have become very popular tools for multinational and local players in the country. Foodservice chains, like KFC, are prominent examples of the largest QSR chains in the country.



In order to compete with global foodservice restaurants, independent foodservice companies are introducing new offerings as per the local taste and preferences for Vietnam consumers. Also, companies are focusing on introducing new and innovative healthy foods with organic and natural ingredients in order to overcome the challenges faced by players in the industry. Moreover, increasing preference for street food by both local consumers and tourists is aiding the independent foodservice providers in the country to grow.



Key Market Trends

Growing Presence of International Fast-food Restaurants in Vietnam



In recent years, international fast-food restaurants have been marked by large-scale growth in the Vietnamese quick-service restaurant market due to increasing western influence that gave rise to fast food culture in the country, which is anticipated to undergo further growth over the coming years.



As per industry experts, the Vietnamese out-of-home consumption share from western food accounts for approximately 35%, driven by overseas chains and western franchises establishing their brands in Vietnam. The western restaurants are mainly located in District 1 of Vietnam, attract a strong presence of ex-pats and travellers, and higher average basket size transactions.



Vietnam has been experiencing incredible economic growth over the past decade, which is one of the major factors behind the expansion of international fast-food restaurants in the country and thus driving the market forward. According to the Ministry of Investment and Industry (MOIT), 183 foreign brands have been granted a franchise in Vietnam, mostly from the United States, Australia, South Korea, and the European Union.



Increasing Influence of Fast Food Foodservice Channel in Vietnam



The growth in quick service restaurants, coupled with the increasing out-of-home consumption, is mainly attributed to the working-class population seeking grab-and-go meals at a reasonable rate. Also, the increasing number millennial population seeking budget-friendly spaces to enjoy meals with their companions is boosting the market growth.



In 2018, according to Dcorp R- Keeper, there were increasing (7,000+) fast food outlets in Vietnam, compared to the 540,000 food and beverage businesses comprised of 430,000 street vendors, 80,000 restaurants and 22,000 cafes and bars.



Foreign fast-food chains are underperforming and are experiencing stiff competition from the domestic players in this category, due to high consumer preference for local taste and lower prices. However, few foreign brands, such as Jollibee, Lotteria, and KFC, who were early market entrants, are performing much better in comparison to the new players, such as McDonald’s, Burger King, or Subway.



Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the foodservice market enjoy a dominant presence in this region. It is dominated by players, like Jollibee Foods Corporation, McDonald’s, and Yum! Brands, and among others. There is stiff competition among the foodservice providers, based on pricing, quality of foodservice, calorie intake per meal, and healthier menu options. Restaurants across several foodservice channels have started changing their business strategies. Moreover, several players are boosting their sales by venturing into home delivery and online foodservice channels that are gaining popularity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.



