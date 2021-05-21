Global Ultrasonic Cavitation Machine Market-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Ultrasonic Cavitation Machine Market will grow with a CAGR value of 7.5 percent. Ultrasonic cavitation machine is a non-surgical fat reduction aesthetic procedure that is conducted in order to reduce/ decrease or eliminate the stubborn fat cells in major areas of the body. The most common methods used are cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, and laser lipolysis. Radiofrequency being the most latest and innovative technology has been introduced in the home based or portable ultrasonic cavitation machines. Most of the products being FDA approved are considered to be safe, cost effective, point of care use, and efficient. Constant research activates conducted for launching advanced ultrasonic devices will help the market grow. Moreover, the market will be growing owing to other reasons such as rising cosmetic surgeries, high prevalence of obesity, flourishing skin brightening industry, and rising awareness regarding home based and portable ultrasonic cavitation products. Besides, advantages such as non-invasive fat burning procedure, painless at home fat reduction process, and cost effective device will help the market grow exponentially.







Key Market Insights

The ultrasonic cavitation machine is a breakthrough in the non-surgical fat loss technology that helps melt the body fat, contour the body shape, removes body hair, and lightens the skin tone

Obesity is the driving factor for the market to grow. For instance, as per the reports released by WHO, ~ 2.0 million deaths have been recorded in the U.S. which were caused by obesity.

Minimally and non-invasive procedures is gaining more traction than the traditional fat reduction procedure. As per the statistical data released by American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery 2018, around 1.1 million surgeries were minimally invasive surgeries and around 80,822 were non-invasive fat reduction surgeries

The portable and compact type of machine is booming in the industry with its high quality fat reduction technology, non-invasive home based user friendly aspect, and cost effectiveness offered by the product

The body contouring segment is the dominant segment owing to increasing prevalence of obesity, rising cosmetic surgeries across the globe and rising patient awareness regarding seamless and effective weight loss procedure

The RF technology bagged the largest share in terms of technology outlook in the market from 2021 to 2026

Alma Lasers, ASTERASYS, Bios, Brera Medical Technologies, CLASSYS, CM International, Cymedics, Dermeo, DJM Medical Instrument, G. Trading Company, ITC - International Technology Corporation, ITS Group, Mantis Italia, NHC Medical & Beauty, Sorisa, Tecnolaser, Termosalud, V-Care Medical Systems, Wavemed, Wellcomet, ZERONE, Enshey, Dermapeel, Airblasters, Ariana, Vansaile, PADRAM, Zinnor, LQLMCOS, Belulu, Shenzhen Mareal Technology Co., Ltd, UNOISETION, and Lexi White Beauty are the key players in the ultrasonic cavitation machine market





Top players offering home based ultrasonic cavitation machines:

1. MLAY RF (Radio Frequency) Cavitation Machine:





The MLAY RF machine helps not only to regenerate the newer skin by fading the dark spots, but also helps in tightening skin, in the best possible way without any pain or incision to be made. The product holds a significant share in the market owing to its robust product profile. MLAY’s machine works wonders on the skin and helps to maintain the effect for more than 1-2 years. Considering these advantage and comparing it with other traditional liposuction procedure, MLAY has bagged its top position in the market for home use device.

2. Zinnor 8 in 1 Body & Facing Shaping Ultracavit Machine:





The market for home based body contouring devices has been flooded with many products that offer more than one service to the user for home purpose. One such product is the Zinnor’s Ultracavit Body and Face Shaping Machine which offers its users more than 5-8 services through a single machine. With the rising competition in the market, Zinnor has also taken a keen interest in offering its users the results of the body contouring procedure to be as minimal as possible i.e. around 30-40 minutes. Their product comes with many accessories, making it ideal for multiple body parts. It features one multipolar RF head for your body; tripolar RF head for the face; and quadrupole RF head for both face and body.

3. DIA BEAUTY Pandabox RF Ultrasonic Cavitation Machine:





The trend of the market shifting from trolley based to bench top based to portable devices has helped players across the globe to indulge in offering highly compact and highly portable light weight devices that can be used by patients not in only the house or a fixed place, but also while they are traveling. Dia Beauty is one such player that has launched its highly portable Pandabox RF Cavitation Machine which is known to be working the best on most of the skin types. Their RF technology helps to burn the fat deeper than other products hence making it one of the most sustainable and durable device for at-home use. Other competitors for such innovative devices are Airblasters, Enshey, Dermapeel, and Hansilk.

Competitive Landscape:

The ultrasonic cavitation machine market has witnessed organic strategies such as product launch, product showcase, deployment of product at major fat reduction clinics, etc. Major companies have expanded their footprint and launched their products in Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East, and Europe besides North American countries. Many innovative players and start-up companies are taking keen interest in launching at-home products due to which the competition in the market has increased and will be growing from 2021 to 2026. Rising acceptance for quick fat reduction devices at the comfort of patient’s home is engaging most of the companies to launch innovative products in the market.





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Flour Mounted/ Table Top

Trolley Mounted

Portable/Compact





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Body Contouring

Skin Tightening Rejuvenation

Skin Brightening





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

RF Technology

Electrical Muscle Stimulation

Other Technologies





User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

At Home Use

Professional Use

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





