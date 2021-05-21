Global Graphics PLC: Publication of Transparency Notification

REGULATED INFORMATION



PUBLICATION OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Cambridge (UK) 21 May 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) publishes a transparency notification in accordance with Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

1. Summary of the notification



At the request of the Financial Services Markets Authority, pursuant to the notification that Global Graphics PLC elected Belgium as its home Member State on 18 March 2021, the Company received on 18 May 2021 a transparency notification dated 28 April 2021 indicating that Congra Software SARL holds 81.88% of the voting rights of the Company.

This announcement replaces the announcement that was issued by the Company on 22 January 2021, notifying of the same significant shareholding disclosure.

2. Content of the notification





The notification dated 28 April 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement Congra Software SARL, 19-21 route d’Arlon, 8009 Strassen, Luxembourg

Powergraph BV, Zuylenveld 10, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium

Graphicus PS, Zuylenveld 10, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium

Guido Van der Schueren Transaction date 18 March 2021 Threshold that is crossed (in %) 80% Denominator 32,909,737

Notified details:

A) Voting rights



Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Guido Van der Schueren 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Graphicus PS 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Powergraph BV 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Congra Software SARL 0 29,946,116 0 81.88% 0.00% Subtotal 29,946,116 0 81.88% 0.00% Total 29,946,116 0 81.88% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise

period or date # of voting rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised % of

voting rights Settlement Total 0 0.00%





# of voting rights % of voting rights Total (A +B) 29,946,116 81.88%





Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held (if applicable) Guido Van der Schueren is the ultimate controlling shareholder of Congra Software SARL.







Guido Van der Schueren controls Graphicus PS (92%) together with his children (8%).

Graphicus PS controls Powergraph BV (99.81%).

Congra Software SARL is controlled by Powergraph BV (53.53%) and Graphicus PS (14.21%). Additional information Global Graphics PLC chose Belgium as its home Member State. This invoked the requirement for this notification.

This press release and other shareholding information can be found at https://investor.globalgraphics.com.

