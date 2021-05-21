Prolongation of authorities of members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the subsidiaries of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

English Estonian

The Supervisory Boards of the subsidiaries of Kaubamaja AS, TKM Auto OÜ, Aktsiaselts VIKING MOTORS and Kulinaaria OÜ have resolved to prolong the authorities of members of the Management Board. As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of Kaubamaja AS, Erkki Laugus shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term until 15 June 2024. As per resolutions of the Supervisory Boards of TKM Auto OÜ and Aktsiaselts VIKING MOTORS, Jüri Kuusk shall continue as member of the Management Board of both these subsidiaries and his term of authorities was prolonged at both these subsidiaries for another 3-year term until 18 June 2024. As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of Kulinaaria OÜ, Andres Heinver shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term until 21 June 2024.

Additionally, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS as the sole shareholder has resolved to prolong the authorities of all members of the Supervisory Board of Kaubamaja AS and Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS. As per resolution of the sole shareholder of Kaubamaja AS, Jüri Käo (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Enn Kunila, Andres Järving, Meelis Milder and Gunnar Kraft shall continue as members of the Supervisory Board for another 3-year term until 23 June 2024. Members of the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS Enn Kunila (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Andres Järving and Raul Puusepp will continue for another 5-year term until 20 May 2026.

Kaubamaja AS operates two full format department stores that offer fashion items, food products, home, beauty and children’s products and which sales facilities are located in the city centres of Tallinn and Tartu. TKM Auto OÜ runs all the vehicle sales operations of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS and it’s subsidiary Aktsiaselts VIKING MOTORS operates in vehicle sales and service in Estonia. Kulinaaria OÜ is the subsidiary of Selver AS, which main activity is the production and sale of prepared food, both in retail and the e-shop, as well as providing a full catering service. Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS is responsible for the management, maintenance and lease of real estate owned by Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000