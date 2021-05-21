Serco Honored as a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer

Herndon, Virginia, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the Company has earned the designation VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer, as part of the 2021 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognized Serco’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veteran employees, military spouses and others in the military-connected community.

The first inaugural VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on VETS Indexes’ survey, which evaluates employers across the following categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

Serco was recognized for the organizations commitment to hiring service members, veterans, and military spouses to support them in their next professional chapter. We employ over 9,000 employees across North America, of which 22% of our workforce are veterans, reservists, or military spouses. In 2020, the Company launched a veteran-focused Employee Resource Group (ERG), sercoVets, to provide a forum for Serco employees who are veterans, military spouses, and allies to feel a sense of community and camaraderie among their peers. SercoVets offers employees activities, transition support, professional development, mentorship and networking opportunities.

“We take pride in providing support networks and opportunities that cater specifically to the needs of service members, veterans, and military spouses to ensure a successful career journey at Serco,” said Tom Watson, Senior Vice President of Serco’s Defense Services Group and Executive Sponsor of sercoVets. “Our employee resource group is focused on enabling our workforce to connect, network and grow as professionals, while also taking pride in community involvement by volunteering and fundraising for a variety of military nonprofits including Toys for Tots, Armed Services YMCA, and the Fisher House Foundation.

“Coming out of the military with cutting-edge technical training, as well as critical soft skills including leadership and teamwork, veterans represent one of our nation’s richest talent pools. Yet all too often, civilian employers fail to put in place the policies and practices needed to understand and attract military-connected talent,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.7 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.