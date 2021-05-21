Reunion Gold Closes C$3 Million Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



LONGUEUIL, Quebec, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (“Reunion” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RGD) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of 46,150,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$3 million (the “Offering”).



BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Paradigm Capital Inc. and Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners (together, the “Agents”) under the Offering.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one Share at C$0.12 per Share until May 21, 2023.

Together with the Company’s non-brokered private placement that closed on May 18, 2021, the Company issued an aggregate of 160,938,691 Units for gross proceeds of C$10,461,014.92.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration work to continue trenching and drilling at the Oko West Project in Guyana and for other general working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange upon filing of final documentation.

Cautionary Statement

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release includes information with respect to the Offering, including receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange approval and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Reunion Gold Corporation as at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer with a portfolio of projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com).

