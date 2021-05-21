RegEd’s Margaret Bragg Elected to SILA Foundation Board of Trustees

Raleigh, NC, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd Senior Vice President Sales Margaret Bragg has been elected to the SILA Foundation Board as the new Compliance Trustee. As Compliance Trustee, Bragg will help ensure that the Foundation complies with its rules and bylaws.

As the charitable arm of the Securities & Insurance Licensing Association (SILA), one of the SILA Foundation’s missions is to identify students who are aspiring to work in the financial services industry with financial assistance with their education by distributing 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college students annually. It also supports the onboarding and continued education of financial services industry professionals through the SILA Foundation Certification Program.

Prior to becoming a trustee, Bragg began assisting the Foundation more than a year ago as a volunteer on the Scholarship & Grants Committee, which considers applications for students focused on careers in the insurance and securities industry.

Bragg’s experience with her and her husband’s scholarship program that awards scholarships for high school students from her hometown drew her to the opportunity to support the SILA Foundation in its efforts. Having seen how her local students benefited from the Bragg scholarship program throughout her 11-year involvement, Bragg appreciated the chance to help make a similar impact through the SILA Foundation.

“This group is doing yeoman’s work in trying to positively affect the lives of individuals,” she said of the Foundation’s work. “That resonated with what was already an important piece of my life.”

In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation runs the Footprint Project , in which it gives $1,000 a year to an organization whose mission is to enhance the personal careers and/or general wellbeing of people located in the city that hosts the annual SILA National Education Conference. And, as an educational forum that helps the public learn about financial services, particularly insurance and securities, the SILA Foundation’s efforts include educational content, online course, virtual classes, free public webinars and career development assistance as well.

Bragg will remain on the SILA Foundation’s scholarship review committee while she also serves on the board of trustees and addresses compliance for the organization. She is now one of two RegEd executives on the Foundation’s board of trustees.

Susan Boles, senior regulatory compliance analyst at RegEd, was elected to the SILA Foundation Board in early 2020 as the new Scholarships & Grants Trustee. As the Scholarships & Grants Trustee, Boles oversees all of the scholarships and grants given by the SILA Foundation.

Also, Brandi Brown, senior vice president of regulatory affairs at RegEd, is co-chair of the SILA Education and Training Subgroup (SETS). SETS provides a forum for SILA Members to address issues related to education and training requirements for producers, adjusters, and registered representatives.

To learn more about the SILA Foundation, please visit http://www.silafoundation.org/ .

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation, and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to regtech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.