Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that members of its executive team, including Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Becky Taub, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and President of Research and Development, Remy Sukhija, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and Alex Howarth, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Madrigal website and will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in-class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is in currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits across a broad spectrum of NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) patients. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

