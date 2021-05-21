Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Invitation for Financial Results call

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05.2021

21.05.2021



TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Thursday, 27 May 2021, at 1pm CET.

Tresu Investment Holding A/S will publish the Q1 2021 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results Wednesday, 26 May 2021.

The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO and Jannie Tholstrup, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

Click this link to register for the conference

Jannie Tholstrup

CFO

Further questions can be directed to:

Jannie Tholstrup, CFO, Phone +45 2289 9127