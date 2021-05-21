Innerme is Part of Organic Plant-Based Sports Nutrition’s Growing Popularity

BOCA RATON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. consumers want more organic food.

The organic trend extends beyond the produce section in the supermarket.

“We developed our 100 percent organic energy bars because we wanted to give people the healthiest energy boost on the market,” said Dirk Baelus, founder and CEO of Innerme, the Belgium-based sports, health and wellness company. "All of our plant-based sports nutrition food gives you the right amount of energy without chemicals and additives.

“Innerme sports food is 100 percent natural and plant-based,” he added.

Innerme’s organic energy bars, energy drinks, and protein mix are now available on vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness portal.

“We know people don’t want food with chemicals and additives,” Baelus said. “Our products only contain pure, powerful, and organic ingredients.”

Innerme products also do not contain refined sugar and are lactose-free and low in gluten.

“Innerme does not use colorants, artificial substances, genetically modified ingredients, preservatives, or animal products,” Baelus said.

Innerme sports nutrition meets the needs of today’s consumers looking for natural and organic products that promote “real food” that are natural, organic, and plant-based, which means they are perfect for vegans.

Like today’s consumers who want to live healthier lives, Baelus, 41, has followed a similar journey.

Before starting his health and wellness company, Baelus ran a pub, smoked, and drank beer.

“I didn’t live a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

But he ran a quarter triathlon 15 years ago, which changed his life forever.

Following his first triathlon, Baelus joined a training club and closed his pub to start a new career. All these changes led him to research nutritious diets. After researching different types of diets, Baelus said he realized that the healthiest lifestyle was a vegetable-based diet. Baelus eventually competed in 26 Ironman competitions and decided to start his own sports nutrition brand.

Already popular in parts of Europe, Baelus decided this year to bring his energy drinks, protein mix, and bars to America:

ISO Energy Drink for before, during, or after working out. ISO Energy Drink is a pure and natural sports drink for all ages. It is a healthy, organic thirst-quencher with high-quality ingredients, such as rice, agave, Celtic sea salt, and freeze-dried fruit. Plus, the drink provides a high dose of vitamin C from rosehip and acerola.

Protein Mix Cacao for after workout recovery. The Innerme Protein Mix is a vegetable-based, protein-rich food that can build muscles and help you recover after exercising. It provides all the essential amino acids you need. The mix is not only easy to digest, but it also has a delicious, natural taste.

Energy Bars for before, during, after working out, or as a snack. This apple-cinnamon flavored bar is delicious and easy to digest and provides fast and long-lasting energy. It is 100 percent natural and 100 percent vegan without refined sugar. The ingredients include rice syrup, puffed rice, sesame seed, rice protein, pea protein, apple, cinnamon and sea salt. It may contain traces of gluten and nuts.

“My organic and vegan-based diet coincides with their growing popularity during the past 15 years,” Baelus said. “I have seen more people change their lifestyles as organic and vegan food went from a niche market to mainstream.

“I’m proud that I have been not only part of that movement but someone who helped the movement grow,” he said.

To learn more about Innerme, visit vitabeauti.com.





