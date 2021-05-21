10 Years Accreditation for The Chicago School of Professional Psychology’s Anaheim Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program

Anaheim, CA, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology’s Anaheim Campus’ Clinical Psychology Psy.D. Program has earned 10 years accreditation from the American Psychological Association (APA). Accreditation is the APA Commission on Accreditation members recognition that our program meets the standards set by the Commission, and that they deem the program in substantial compliance with the Standards of Accreditation.

“Accreditation is confirmation of the commitment that the faculty have to the success of our students and the quality of our program,” said Program Chair Gary Bruss, Ph.D. “That we received the maximum 10 years speaks to the caliber of training and education we provide our students and our dedication to making a meaningful contribution to the mental health community.”

The program began in 2019 following the sudden closing of the American School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University, Southern California (ASPP, Southern California). When ASPP, Southern California closed, its students were at risk of being unable to finish their education. The Chicago School stepped in to ensure that they could. They did so by hiring the program’s faculty and staff and working with regulators and accreditation agencies to teach the program out, thereby allowing former Argosy students to complete their degree.

Instead of allowing the great work of that faculty and staff to end there, The Chicago School supported the former Argosy faculty and staff (now employees of The Chicago School) in starting up a new Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology program at the Irvine, CA Campus. Accommodating this new and growing program is one of the reasons the campus recently located to Anaheim, CA.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone,” said The Chicago School Chief Academic Officer, Ted Scholz, Ph.D. “Accreditation gives students access to a broader range of internships and postdoctoral training sites and increases our graduates’ employment opportunities.”

“I commend Dr. Bruss, faculty, staff and students for earning this accreditation during a time when education is experiencing more than the usual challenges,” said The Chicago School President, Michele Nealon, Psy.D “That they did earn it is proof of the strength of our program.”

The Anaheim Campus program is the fifth The Chicago School Clinical Psy.D. Program to earn APA accreditation, joining programs at campuses in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New Orleans.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the non-profit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 35 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a non-profit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.