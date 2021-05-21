Goodwood announces Audrain Motorsport as new presenting partner for the Members’ Meeting

Newport, Rhode Island, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwood is delighted to announce Audrain Motorsport as its new presenting partner for the Members’ Meeting. The Audrain Group shares Goodwood’s commitment to celebrating automotive history, with the ethos behind its Museum, Motor Week and Motorsport memberships aligning with that of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC) and the Members’ Meeting event.

Founded in 2014 with the aim of preserving the rich automotive history of its Newport, Rhode Island home, the Audrain Automobile Museum sits at the heart of American automotive history. With a collection of over 350 cars and motorcycles ranging from the pre-War era to the 2000s, the Audrain Museum also presents the annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week (30 September – 3 October 2021).

As at Goodwood, Audrain Motorsport is deeply passionate about the shared automotive experience, and, like the GRRC, offers its members exclusive benefits and opportunities to entertain their love of all things automotive. This year’s Members’ Meeting is set to be the focal point of Audrain Motorsport’s “Grand Motoring Experiences – Goodwood Members’ Meeting 2021”. The tour will also include a Track Experience at Goodwood Motor Circuit, as well as excursions to Highclere Castle and the McLaren Technology Centre.

Goodwood is very much looking forward to welcoming Audrain Motorsport as its new presenting partner at the 78th Members’ Meeting (16 – 17 October 2021). The action-packed weekend of motor racing will include the S.F. Edge Trophy for Edwardian leviathans, and the Gerry Marshall Trophy for Group 1 touring cars of the 1970s and early ’80s, as well as a rally sprint. Additional special demonstrations, along with star cars and drivers, will be announced in the coming months.

Donald Osborne, CEO of Audrain Motorsport, said: “We are so pleased to be partnering with Goodwood for the Members Meeting – as the Audrain Group is dedicated to the experiential side of automotive enjoyment, it is an obvious and ideal match. The Duke of Richmond and his team have worked at the highest level to create unforgettable, truly immersive events and we look forward to a long-lasting collaboration.”

The Duke of Richmond said: “When we revived the Members’ Meeting in 2014, we wanted to recapture the intimacy and camaraderie of the members-only race weekends held at Goodwood Motor Circuit from 1949-66, for our wonderfully supportive GRRC Members and Fellows. Audrain Motorsport absolutely shares Goodwood’s philosophy for creating and sharing exceptional motoring experiences, and I am delighted to welcome them as presenting partner for the Members’ Meeting.”

-ENDS-

The 78th Members’ Meeting will take place from Saturday 16 – Sunday 17 October. Tickets are sold out but GRRC Members and Fellows will be able to watch the exclusive live stream over the weekend. Join the Fellowship.

Contact

For more information about the Members’ Meeting and Goodwood’s 2021 motorsport events, please contact Katharine Morgan, Motorsport & Automotive Press Officer: Katharine.Morgan@goodwood.com

For all other press enquiries please contact: media@goodwood.com

Imagery and news from Goodwood are available from our Press & Media site .

Stay up to date with all future announcements and on-event action across our social channels:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

***

About the Members’ Meeting

The Goodwood Members’ Meeting is an epic weekend of motor racing founded by the Duke of Richmond, which aims to recreate the atmosphere and camaraderie of the original BARC Members’ Meetings held at Goodwood throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

As well as a full programme of racing, the Members’ Meeting features all kinds of cars from classic tin-tops and GTs, to motorcycles and open wheeled Formula 3 and F1 machines, offering visitors a friendly and intimate atmosphere with no crowds, thanks to being exclusively available to GRRC Members and Fellowship. A winning formula of spectacular cars, high-speed track demonstrations, fun-packed festivities and great entertainment; along with the very best food and drink. Joining the GRRC Fellowship is the only way to become a full GRRC Member.

About Audrain

Audrain Motorsport is all about the chance to share extraordinary experiences centred around the way you want to engage with cars and motorcycles. No matter where your passion connects, on a tour, rally or back country drive; exploring the limits of your car and your talent against the clock on a track; as an insider at the world’s leading Concours d’Elegance and historic races; or sharing conversation with the movers, shakers and legends of the motoring world in an intimate setting, we are here to make it possible.

Audrain Motorsport promises “curated immersive automotive experiences” for all its members who are looking to take their passion to the next level, and to operate at the top of the automotive lifestyle chain. For more information please visit, www.AudrainMotorsport.com and stay up-to-date with all news and information by following us on our YouTube Channel and social media platforms.

Attachments