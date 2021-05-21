Nehora Law Firm: Highly Respected Law Firm Announces the Expansion of their Practice

Irvine, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based in Irvine, California, Nehora Law Firm is a highly respected litigation law firm specializing in providing effective legal services to people who have been injured in accidents or involved in lawsuits. Nehora Law Firm’s practice areas include business litigation, healthcare law, breach of contract, misrepresentation, road traffic accidents, pedestrian accidents, brain injury accidents, premises liability and products liability, and other areas relating to personal injury and litigation claims.

After years of success and many satisfied clients, Nehora Law is proud to announce it is expanding its existing healthcare practice by concentrating on the representation of additional Department of Health Care Services (DCHS) licensed facilities. Such facilities include rehabilitation units as well as certified alcohol and drug programs, among others.

Looking to the future

Nehora Law’s growth and expanding healthcare practice marks an exciting step into the future for the firm.

The firm's expanded practice focuses on the legal representation of DHCS-licensed facilities within the context of civil litigation. This approach involves handling business litigation and employment, as well as transactional and contract work (such as the preparation of admissions agreements and pre-litigation claims management).

The DHCS is governed by California state laws that have been passed by the California legislature.

By expanding its representation of additional DHCS-licensed facilities, Nehora Law hopes to be able to help even more businesses that are struggling and in need of expert legal services.

Expert litigation attorneys who have your back

Nehora Law Firm is dedicated to providing aggressive legal representation to individuals as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Corporate clients the firm has represented in the past include marketing companies, finance and lending companies, healthcare providers, and they are now also representing additional DCHS-licensed facilities. The key practice areas that Nehora Law Firm specialize in include:

Brain Injury

Litigation

Healthcare

Paralysis

TCPA

Wrongful Death

If you or your business are involved in a lawsuit, or if you have been injured in an accident, one of Nehora Law’s dedicated attorneys can help you protect your interests and recover compensation for financial damages (including medical expenses and lost wages), pain and suffering, and other damages according to Californian law.

The legal team at Nehora Law Firm is fully equipped and experienced to handle a wide variety of cases. They have a proven track record of providing legal representation that is both aggressive and effective, and they can help you recover compensation from an individual or business that took advantage of you or your business. If you are interested in learning more about how they can help you, please don’t hesitate to contact Nehora Law today to speak with a lawyer as part of a free consultation about your case.





More information

Based in California, Nehora Law Firm is an award-winning full-service law firm which is well versed in handling both plaintiff and defense cases through all phases of litigation. The firm also provides professional legal services to individuals who have had a personal injury accident (such as a road traffic accident, an accident involving a brain injury, a dog attack, a slip and fall accident, and more).

If you or your business have been sued, or if you’ve been injured in an accident, contact Nehora Law Firm today at 949-629-4349 for a free consultation. You can also find out more about the firm by visiting the website at https://www.nehoralaw.com .

