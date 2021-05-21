Global Sports Technology Market to Reach $45.8 Billion by 2027

New York, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032989/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Stadiums, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$29.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR
- The Sports Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.
- Sports Analytics Segment to Record 16% CAGR
- In the global Sports Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$838.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Adidas AG
- Apple
- Cisco
- Ericsson
- Fitbit
- IBM
- LG
- NEC
- PlaySight Interactive Ltd.
- Samsung
- SAP SE
- Sony Corporation
- STATS LLC
- STRIVR Labs
- ZEPP
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
