OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

21 May 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 538,519 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 97.7p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 2.1p per share, payable on 21 May 2021.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 4 June 2021.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 133,577,697 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 4186