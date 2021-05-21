MULTIPOINT Group Signed an Agreement to Distribute Forescout Solutions in Israel and Eastern Europe

KEFAR SABA, Israel, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multipoint Group , value-added distributor of Cyber Strong Solutions, and Forescout , the leader in Enterprise of Things security, announced an agreement to distribute Forescout solutions in Israel and Eastern Europe. MULTIPOINT Group will work through its distribution channels and sales network to expand Forescout's market share and better protect organizations across the region.



Shachar Ratzon has been appointed Regional Forescout Sales Manager to accelerate sales. Leveraging his rich experience, Ratzon will expand Forescout's sales in Israel and deepen the company's presence in Eastern Europe through MULTIPOINT’s Group offices in Romania, Serbia, and Greece. Ratzon joins MULTIPOINT Group after more than a decade working for Bezeq International in several sales and product management roles, including Cloud Services Product Manager, Enterprise Customer Portfolio Management, Juniper Networks Product Manager, and Cisco Products Presale.

Ratzon brings to MULTIPOINT Group a technological background, including a BSC in Engineering from Ariel University, military service at a tech unit, and IT industry certifications. Ratzon also holds an MBA in Business Administration from Kiryat Uno Academic College.

"Mr. Ratzon's deep understanding of the enterprise needs and challenges is a great fit for promoting high level products of companies like Forescout. A company addressing the challenges of leading enterprises, including banks, national infrastructure companies, and security organizations," said Ricardo Resnik. "The combination of MULTIPOINT’s Group distribution network in the EMEA region, and the innovation that Forescout brings to the cyber world, brings great value for all - partners and customers."

Shahar Ratzon, Regional Forescout Sales Manager: "It's exciting to work with a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the cyber world," says Shachar Ratzon. "I look forward to bringing complete visibility and control capabilities to organizations across our entire distribution regions."

Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting, and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platform at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. The company's Eyesight solution continuously monitors the network and assesses the configuration, state, and security of connected devices to determine their compliance posture and risk profile.

Forescout demonstrated its leadership by publishing a recent study led by Forescout Labs revealing vulnerabilities in TCP / IP protocols that expose hundreds of millions of devices worldwide to threats. The study, named Memoria, has already revealed more than 40 vulnerabilities, including critical ones that allow attackers to control connected devices, including routers, medical equipment, cash registers, home electronics, and more.