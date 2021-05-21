IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – April 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.88 trillion at the end of April 2021. Assets increased by $37.3 billion or 2.0% compared to March 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $9.0 billion in April 2021.

ETF assets totalled $288.0 billion at the end of April 2021. Assets increased by $10.0 billion or 3.6% compared to March 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.5 billion in April 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassApr. 2021Mar. 2021Apr. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced4,567 8,987 (1,448)27,279 (6,463)
Equity3,612 4,544 1,328 18,863 1,376 
Bond1,396 151 833 7,125 (190)
Specialty439 392 565 2,188 1,989 
Total Long-term Funds10,014 14,074 1,278 55,456 (3,288)
Total Money Market Funds(965)(1,093)(27)(4,499)4,578 
Total 9,049 12,981 1,252 50,957 1,290 
           

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassApr. 2021Mar. 2021Apr. 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced924.9908.4773.4874.4
Equity658.5639.6483.7593.4
Bond252.9250.8217.1246.4
Specialty17.616.727.335.0
Total Long-term Funds1,853.91,815.51,501.51,749.3
Total Money Market Funds29.230.336.834.4
Total 1,883.11,845.81,538.31,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassApr. 2021Mar. 2021Apr. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced339 413 59 1,724 757
Equity2,812 3,103 508 11,564 10,895
Bond1,617 949 (629)5,048 2,474
Specialty1,430 815 509 3,179 567
Total Long-term Funds6,198 5,281 446 21,515 14,693
Total Money Market Funds(665)(579)257 (1,500)1,188
Total 5,533 4,702 703 20,015 15,881
          

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassApr. 2021Mar. 2021Apr. 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced9.38.85.27.2
Equity182.3175.4121.6158.4
Bond82.080.468.079.3
Specialty8.66.93.85.2
Total Long-term Funds282.2271.5198.6250.0
Total Money Market Funds5.86.45.7 7.3
Total 288.0278.0204.2257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

