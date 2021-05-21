IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – April 2021

English French

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.88 trillion at the end of April 2021. Assets increased by $37.3 billion or 2.0% compared to March 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $9.0 billion in April 2021.

ETF assets totalled $288.0 billion at the end of April 2021. Assets increased by $10.0 billion or 3.6% compared to March 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.5 billion in April 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2021 Mar. 2021 Apr. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 4,567 8,987 (1,448 ) 27,279 (6,463 ) Equity 3,612 4,544 1,328 18,863 1,376 Bond 1,396 151 833 7,125 (190 ) Specialty 439 392 565 2,188 1,989 Total Long-term Funds 10,014 14,074 1,278 55,456 (3,288 ) Total Money Market Funds (965 ) (1,093 ) (27 ) (4,499 ) 4,578 Total 9,049 12,981 1,252 50,957 1,290

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2021 Mar. 2021 Apr. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 924.9 908.4 773.4 874.4 Equity 658.5 639.6 483.7 593.4 Bond 252.9 250.8 217.1 246.4 Specialty 17.6 16.7 27.3 35.0 Total Long-term Funds 1,853.9 1,815.5 1,501.5 1,749.3 Total Money Market Funds 29.2 30.3 36.8 34.4 Total 1,883.1 1,845.8 1,538.3 1,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2021 Mar. 2021 Apr. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 339 413 59 1,724 757 Equity 2,812 3,103 508 11,564 10,895 Bond 1,617 949 (629 ) 5,048 2,474 Specialty 1,430 815 509 3,179 567 Total Long-term Funds 6,198 5,281 446 21,515 14,693 Total Money Market Funds (665 ) (579 ) 257 (1,500 ) 1,188 Total 5,533 4,702 703 20,015 15,881

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2021 Mar. 2021 Apr. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 9.3 8.8 5.2 7.2 Equity 182.3 175.4 121.6 158.4 Bond 82.0 80.4 68.0 79.3 Specialty 8.6 6.9 3.8 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 282.2 271.5 198.6 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 5.8 6.4 5.7 7.3 Total 288.0 278.0 204.2 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



