Kvika banki hf. will publish its Q1 financial results on Thursday 27 May 2021

Kvika banki hf. will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday 27 May, after markets closing. A meeting to present the results to market participants will be held the same day at 16:00 pm. The meeting will only be accessible online through the following website: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-27-mai-2021/

