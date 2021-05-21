Associa British Columbia To Host Strata Virtual Educational Webinar

Vancouver, BC, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa British Columbia announces the upcoming strata webinar “Duty to Repair and Maintain,” to be held on May 27, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. PST.



The virtual educational event is being offered at no charge to council members and owners wanting to learn more about the strata corporation’s responsibility in managing common property and common assets for the benefits of homeowners. The presentation will also cover the owners’ responsibilities to repair and maintain their strata lots and limited common property as specified by a strata’s bylaws.

The keynote speaker for the training will be Stephen Hamilton, a strata lawyer at Hamilton & Company, a leading strata property law and litigation firm. Industry experts, Hamilton & Company assist strata corporations, councils, and property managers in understanding and complying with the Strata Property Act.

“Our team at Associa British Columbia is committed to sharing critical industry information with our valued clients and council members through specifically curated training events that help participants lead their communities with confidence,” stated Adam Lord, Associa British Columbia president. “To demonstrate our longstanding commitment to continued education, Associa British Columbia is offering this free webinar to our clients and industry service providers. Our keynote speaker, Stephen Hamilton is a trusted industry legal expert whose presentation will be very informative for all those who join us for this event.”

CLICK HERE to register for the webinar.

