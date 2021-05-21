AB Science will host a live webcast on Tuesday May 25, 2021 on masitinib results in Prostate Cancer

English French

AB SCIENCE WILL HOST A LIVE WEBCAST ON TUESDAY MAY 25, 2021 ON MASITINIB’S RESULTS IN PROSTATE CANCER

Paris, May 21, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) will host a live webcast on May 25, 2021 with key opinion leaders to discuss recently reported results from the Phase 2B/3 masitinib trial in prostate cancer.

The webcast call will be held on Tuesday May 25, 2021 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm CET (12.30pm to 1.30pm ET).

The webcast will feature presentations by three Key Opinion Leaders:

Stéphane Oudard, MD, PhD, Chief of the Oncology Clinical and Translational Research Unit at the Georges Pompidou Hospital in Paris, France

Theo M. de Reijke, MD, PhD, FEBU, Associate Professor at the Amsterdam University Medical Centers, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker in Paris, France, president of AB Science scientific committee and member of the French Académie des Sciences





AB Science, along with these key opinion leaders, will provide:

An explanation of the rationale to position masitinib in the treatment of prostate cancer

A presentation of the results from the recently reported Phase 2B/3 masitinib clinical trial in prostate cancer

A discussion on the positioning of masitinib versus current treatment options in prostate cancer





The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the key opinion leaders and management of AB Science.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 kinases, which are critical components of the tumor microenvironment, promoting angiogenesis and tumor growth, and also contributing to tumorigenesis by suppression of the immune response.

On April 29th, AB Science announced that its masitinib Phase 2B/3 study (AB12003) in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) eligible to chemotherapy met its predefined primary endpoint.

Dial-In & Webcast Information

Webcast date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021. US: 12.30pm-1.30pm ET; Europe: 6.30pm-7.30pm CET

Number for the US: +1 646 722 4916

Number for France: +33 1 70 71 01 59

International numbers (outside US and France): Numbers for other countries are listed on the webcast page

Conference ID: 26441128#

Webcast connection page here

KOL Biographies

The following key opinion leaders will participate in the webcast:

Stéphane Oudard, MD, PhD

Stéphane Oudard is a Professor of Oncology and Chief of the Oncology Clinical and Translational Research Unit at the Georges Pompidou Hospital in Paris (2011), France. He is professor in Oncology at the René Descartes University, Paris, France.

Professor Oudard received his medical degree from Hôtel-Dieu Hospital, University of Paris, France (1993). On completion of his residency in medical oncology in Paris, Professor Oudard obtained his Masters of Science at Lariboisière-Saint Louis University Hospital, Paris, France (1994) and his Doctorate at Institut Curie, Paris, France (1996). He completed a 2-year fellowship in cancer research at Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA, before returning to Paris.

He is currently a member of the French Cancer Society, European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO, scientific committee), and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). He integrated the research INSERM Unit UMR-970 Paris Cardiovascular Research Center (directed by Pr Eric TARTOUR) a research team focusing on immunomonitoring and immunotherapy of solid tumours. He is the deputy director of CARPEM, a site of integrated cancer research site. As a clinical researcher, Professor Oudard has served as a Coordinator, Investigator, or Co-Investigator on several phase I−III French, European, and international clinical trials. He has been largely involved in the development of docetaxel, cabazitaxel, sorafenib, sunitinib, axitinib and everolimus in uro-oncology tumors. He is a member of the French GETUG group.

His research interests include prostate and kidney cancers, translational research, angiogenesis, immunology, inhibition of glycolysis, and drug resistance. He is the principal investigator of the phase III trials on CABASTY in prostate cancer, on NEMIO in bladder cancer and co-leader of the BIONIKK trial on personalized medicine in mRCC.

Professor Oudard has authored 3 educational books, more than 348 scientific articles and 25 literature reviews published in various international journals.

Theo M. de Reijke, MD, PhD, FEBU

Dr. Theo M. de Reijke is Associate Professor at the Amsterdam University Medical Centers, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Theo M. de Reijke performed his medical training at the Free University in Amsterdam and has been working from 1987 until 2018 as urologist at the Amsterdam UMC, location Academic Medical Center in Amsterdam. Since his retirement, he is still appointed at the Amsterdam UMC for two days supervising PhD students and coordinating of a oncology bachelor program at the medical faculty of the University of Amsterdam. In 2004 he successfully defended his thesis on immunotherapy for bladder cancer.

Uro-oncology is his main field of interest, especially non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and upper tract tumours (new imaging modalities) and prostate cancer (focal therapy, new markers and imaging). He has been an active member of the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer – Genito Urinary group (EORTC-GU) for many years. After serving as chairman of the prostate cancer subgroup, he was elected as secretary and later as chairman of the EORTC-GU group until June 2009. In the Netherlands, he has been the chairman of the prostate cancer guideline committee until 2019 and he is member of the bladder cancer guideline committee.

He is member of different international Urological societies (e.g. NvU, EAU, AUA, Endourology Society), reviewer for several international journals and member of scientific boards for different journals. In 2011, he was elected as reviewer of the month for European Urology. He was chairman of the Dutch urological training program for residents and chairman of the European Board of Urology examination committee.

He represents the European Urological Association at the EMA.

He was elected as visiting professor for the medical school of Warsaw and he is honorary member of the Polish and Rumanian Urological Associations and was nominated as honorary member of the Dutch Urological Association.

He is (co) author of over 250 publications in peer reviewed journals and he made contributions to many book chapters. He organised several scientific national and international meetings and is/was coordinator of (inter)national uro-oncology trials.

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD is Professor of Hematology at Paris V-René Descartes University, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker (Paris), member of the French Académie des Sciences and author of over 700 international publications. Olivier Hermine is also co-founder of AB Science and Head of its scientific committee.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:

www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

