Michael Everest Demarco Teams Up With Local Bank To Make Dreams Happen

New Orleans, Louisiana, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Everest Demarco has been fortunate enough to lead an exciting life working his dream job as an actor and having the opportunity to do a lot of philanthropy work. While he has been able to accomplish a lot throughout his career, he firmly believes one of the most important things he can do with his popularity is to give back.

Recently this local celebrity has teamed up with a bank from Louisiana to help young aspiring actors move forward with their careers. There is a lot more to becoming a successful actor or actress than most people know, and a lot of young talent can't afford to move ahead and focus on building their dreams. Together, Michael Everest Demarco and this local bank are making things happen.

How Michael Everest Demarco Is Making A Change

When people think of actors and actresses, they assume these people are millionaires with big mansions and a dozen luxury cars. People are always under the impression that actors go on the most exclusive vacations, shop at the ritziest boutiques, and eat dinner at the fanciest restaurants. That dream lifestyle does not happen for most actors.

The truth is that most actors struggle, especially at the beginning of their careers. Sometimes landing their first audition is a full-time job on its own. So much work and preparation go into getting a role where actors almost feel as though they are losing money. Michael Everest Demarco and a local Louisiana bank want to take some of that burden off of aspiring actors.

With this funding, aspiring young actors can put their heart and soul into their art without having to worry about how they are going to finance their dream. Michael Everest Demarco wants to make sure these aspiring actors have everything they need to grow, from professional training to money for covering travel expenses and more.

Why Do Actors Need Funding?

Michael Everest Demarco and the local bank want to help these young talents because Michael remembers how expensive it is to start out. Many aspiring actors can't afford to work the first role they land. This is because they could be required to go anywhere in the world to make their project. If this role is their first job, they may not be able to afford travel expenses or accommodations.

Many actors do not get paid for their first gig to make things even more financially stressful for these young talents. If a young actor has to fly from Louisiana to New York, LA, or even Canada for their job, they may not be able to afford to go to work.

It takes a lot of work to make it as an actor, and Michael Everest Demarco knows all about it first hand. That is why he takes this funding opportunity very seriously. One of Michael's goals as a successful actor is to pass the torch on and help other aspiring performers find a way to succeed.