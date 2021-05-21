EssilorLuxottica : EssilorLuxottica Presents its New Board of Directors

English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica Presents its New Board of Directors

Charenton-le-Pont, France (May 21, 2021 – 6:30 pm) – During EssilorLuxottica’s Annual General Meeting that took place today, shareholders approved all the names of the proposed directors who now sit on the new Board of Directors of the Company, including: Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio, Mr. Francesco Milleri, Mr. Paul du Saillant, Mr. Romolo Bardin, Mr. Jean-Luc Biamonti, Ms. Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette, Ms. Juliette Favre, Mr. José Gonzalo, Ms. Swati Piramal, Ms. Cristina Scocchia, Ms. Nathalie von Siemens and Mr. Andrea Zappia.

During its first meeting today, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Francesco Milleri as CEO and Mr. Paul du Saillant as Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica. In the same meeting, the Board of Directors has been informed of the appointment of Mr. Stefano Grassi as the CFO of the Company.

“I want to thank the board members and the entire Company for trusting in me and our outstanding executive team. I am very pleased to continue working with Paul to lead EssilorLuxottica into its next chapter, where we will reach new heights while creating value for all our stakeholders. Beside us, we will have the thousands of talented women and men whose contributions will allow us to deliver on our inspiring Mission to help people see more, be more and live life to its fullest”, commented Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

“I am very honored to have been appointed as Deputy CEO of this wonderful company, and would like to express my gratitude to the Chairman and the entire Board. In the past year, we have demonstrated EssilorLuxottica’s strong resilience and growth potential. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Francesco and our 140,000 employees to combine and leverage our unique assets, for the benefit of our customers and consumers,” commented Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

Additionally, the Group’s Board of Directors confirmed three committees that will support and advise the Board on four relevant topics and made the following decisions regarding their composition:

The members of Audit and Risk Committee are: Mr. Jean-Luc Biamonti (Chairman); Ms. Cristina Scocchia; Mr. Romolo Bardin.

The members of Nomination and Compensation Committee are: Mr. Andrea Zappia (Chairman); Mr. José Gonzalo; Mr. Romolo Bardin.

The members of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee are: Ms. Swati Piramal (Chairwoman); Ms. Nathalie von Siemens; Ms. Juliette Favre.

To visit Directors’ profiles, please go to https://www.essilorluxottica.com/board-directors

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

