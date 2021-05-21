BOK Financial named a 2021 DiversityInc Top Regional Company

TULSA, Okla., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial has been recognized by DiversityInc® as one of the nation's top 20 regional companies for diversity and inclusion.



The DiversityInc survey is one of the most comprehensive data-driven D&I analyses of some of the largest U.S. employers. The rankings are based on company-submitted data in the areas of: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices and supplier diversity and philanthropy.

"We believe that a diverse workforce isn't merely a desire; it's necessary to drive business growth in the years ahead," said Steve Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer. "We've made extensive progress since the inception of our D&I council in 2019, and I am proud to say that BOK Financial is a champion of opportunity and equality, both inside our walls and within our communities."

The company is a signatory to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Pledge, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. It was also recognized as a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic, the Tulsa Regional Chamber's diversity business council.

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity management initiatives. The 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a Disability:IN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

