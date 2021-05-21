Eurogas International Inc. Announces Resignation of Interim Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurogas International Inc. (CSE: EI) (the “Corporation”) today announced that Robert Sellars has resigned as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. The board of directors of Eurogas International thanks Mr. Sellars for his contribution to the Corporation. The board of directors has begun a search for a replacement for Mr. Sellars.



