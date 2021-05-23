UD Trucks Assembled in the Kingdom Today For the Kingdom of Tomorrow

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UD Trucks, the leading Japanese truck manufacturer, with a range of medium and heavy duty vehicles that provide comprehensive solutions that meet the needs of Kingdom's demanding transportation sector are now being assembled, with excellence, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Zahid Group’s Arabian Vehicles & Trucks Industry (AVI) facility in the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).



AVI is now the only facility in the world that assembles Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks on the same production line; an achievement that showcases Zahid Tractor, AVI and Zahid Group’s relentless commitment to creating career opportunities and enhancing the careers of Saudi Arabian nationals.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Nasser J. Bayram, Group President – Transport at Zahid Group stated, "From the outset of our journey with UD Trucks, our main objective has been to ensure that UD Trucks joins the league of 'Made in Saudi'”. Mr. Bayram added, “It has been a year since the brand’s relaunch Saudi Arabia and we are very happy to see that we are delivering on our plan and our strategy; today we can finally say that UD has joined the league as the first trucks roll off the AVI assembly plant in KAEC.

Zahid Tractor Commercial Vehicles Division, is driving the Kingdom's manufacturing and transportation industries towards achieving Vision2030 and is committed to continuously investing in human resources and state-of-the-art technology along the way.

Mr. Mohamed W. Zahid, Director of Zahid Tractor's Commercial Vehicles Division added, “For the last forty-one years, we have proudly represented AB Volvo's truck brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and added UD Trucks to the existing portfolio of Volvo and Renault Trucks in January 2020. We have seen a significant interest and demand for UD Trucks. Through our kingdom wide network of branches, state-of-the-art facilities and our well trained and experienced team, UD truck owners across the kingdom are receiving the needed service, support and guidance.” Mr. Zahid added, “Given the Japanese technology that differentiates UD Trucks, and considering our customer relationships that are based on professionalism, excellence and integrity, we are confident that the assembly of UD Trucks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will spearhead the continued growth in demand for UD Trucks.”

On behalf of UD Trucks, Mr. Mourad Hedna President of UD Trucks MEENA commented, “Saudi Arabia is and will continue to be one of the biggest and most important market for UD Trucks in the Middle East, East and North Africa region. With Zahid Tractor's professionalism and long experience in the trucking industry and with UD Trucks reputation and strong Japanese heritage based on quality and reliability, we are convinced that we will contribute to our customer's success. During the launch ceremonies held in February 2020 I promised that UD Trucks would soon be assembled in the Kingdom and here we are today, 12 months later, celebrating the assembly of the first UD Truck in Saudi Arabia!”

EDITOR NOTES:

UD Trucks is a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider, active in more than 60 countries on all continents. Since its inception in 1935, the company has been an innovation leader with a clear vision to provide the trucks and services the world needs today. The company is committed to go the extra mile for smart logistics with the most dependable solutions for demanding customers. To best support across applications and geographies, UD Trucks offers a full range of heavy-duty trucks - Quon and Quester, medium duty trucks - Condor and Croner, and light duty trucks - Kazet and Kuzer, as well as associated operational and financial services.

UD Trucks is a proud member of the Volvo Group, which in 2018 saw a year-on-year increase in sales of nine percent and employs a workforce of 100,000 employees globally.

For more information from the UD Trucks, please visit: http://www.udtrucks.com/en-int/home

Zahid Tractor is a Zahid Group company. Zahid Group has successfully evolved over the course of the last century from its origins as a modest trading concern to become a multi-national organization encompassing a diverse portfolio of companies operating across 11 sectors.

The Group’s success is built on long-standing partnerships, associations with globally renowned brands and its adherence to the highest levels of professionalism and operating standards.

For more information from Zahid Group, please visit: www.zahid.com

Contact info:

Ali Al Tarawneh

a.tarawneh@anotherinkingdom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e507e254-b46e-408b-b373-ecf678f3c26e