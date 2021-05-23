Hexagon Composites ASA share buy-back program

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 21 May 2021 regarding the Company’s initiation of a share buy-back program. The program has been discontinued to ensure the Company operates within stipulated distribution limitations pertaining to certain financial arrangements. The discontinuation has resulted in no additional treasury shareholding as of end 21 May 2021.



For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act