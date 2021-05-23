Crossroads Church celebrates 25 years with $2.5M gift

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossroads Church, which has been ranked among the nation’s largest and fastest-growing churches, plans to mark its 25th anniversary by giving back. Over the next 25 weeks the church will distribute an additional $2.5 million to local, national, and international nonprofit partners.

City Gospel Mission, Jeevan Adhaar, and Restavek were the first to receive a portion of the funds – $100,000 each. Other recipients have already been selected and will be announced in the weeks to come.

“God has blessed Crossroads over the past 25 years and we don’t take that lightly, so we want to use what we’ve been given to bring positive change in the communities we serve. That means sharing our resources with partners who are doing good work. Where God is moving, we want to be investing,” Crossroads Founding and Senior Pastor Brian Tome said.

Crossroads was launched in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1995 with the mission statement of “Connecting seekers to a community of growing Christ followers who are changing the world.” Over the past 25 years God has led Crossroads to fulfill that mission in a variety of ways including packing thousands of Thanksgiving meals for families in need, creating an artistic retelling of the Christmas story seen by hundreds of thousands of people, taking thousands of people to serve in places like India and South Africa, and activating its community of tens of thousands to serve in their own neighborhoods.

“We absolutely couldn’t predict what Crossroads is today,” Tome said. “By year five Crossroads was way, way beyond anything anybody ever envisioned and we’ve basically been trying to play catchup keeping up with what God was doing in our midst.”

For more on the journey God has taken Crossroads on, visit crossroads.net/25. B-roll video is also available here.

