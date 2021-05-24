Elevations RTC Staff Highlights Diverse, All-Inclusive Campus

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The campus of Elevations RTC, a residential treatment center based out of Utah, continues to improve to ensure it is one of the most diverse, all-inclusive locations for teenagers in the United States. With teens facing various issues that force them to search for a residential treatment center in the first place, an inviting campus is exactly what a family and students are looking for when doing research online.





Subtle changes to the campus and the mindset of the Elevations RTC staff highlight the ability for teenagers from all different backgrounds to thrive. Instead of feeling like an outsider, every teenager has that feeling of family and acceptance while on campus. This feeling might be completely new for many students as they focus on restructuring their life for the better.





Challenges for teenagers come in many different varieties. Problems can affect teenagers from any background. Elevations RTC school is a welcoming campus that brings in students from upper-class households to lower-class households. Once on campus, there is a focus on treating everyone the same and giving everyone the same opportunity to succeed. In traditional school settings, that is not always the case, and a lack of individual attention can be one reason why students are struggling in the first place.





Smaller class sizes with more chances for individual attention are one-way Elevations RTC has made their campus even more inclusive than ever before. The majority of teenagers are more likely to open up when they feel like they are getting the attention they need for specific issues. There is not the opportunity to fade into the shadows and be forgotten in smaller class sizes. Having a voice that matters can play a massive role in results.





Diversity is also a focus Elevations RTC staff has put on forming new classes. One of the best ways to learn about the acceptance of others is to interact with students from all walks of life. The world is more diverse than ever, and the campus at Elevations RTC reflects that better than ever.





Elevations RTC has been gender-inclusive since launch, but some changes along the way have helped teenagers benefit from this setup more than ever before. Like with diversity and different backgrounds, all genders must learn to coexist and operate together to mature into young adults. Too many residential treatment centers try to separate genders, leaving teenagers needing to adjust after their time on campus. A strong history of graduates at Elevations RTC shows that not only can all genders exist together, but they can thrive.





Each new year on campus provides a new set of challenges, simply because new crops of students come in. In many ways, everything is tailored towards the current batch of students, and getting a diverse group together takes time and effort. In the end, it is an excellent part of the learning process while on campus, creating a mini slice of the real world within relatively small confines. A diverse, all-inclusive campus might not make a noticeable difference for students at first, but they realize at some point that is one of the most effective ways to get back on track.

About Elevations RTC





Elevations RTC is a leading residential treatment center in the United States. Founded in 2014, teenagers of all genders ages 13-18 can overcome several challenges that limit them from reaching their full potential. Everything from mental health problems to emotional disorders are handled with a staff of experts who have years of experience in this field. The 24/7 campus setting allows teenagers to make their own decisions while growing as individuals along the way.