Boyden Brazil Hires New Partners in Ambitious Growth Plans

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, welcomes new partners Luiz Alencar and Leonardo de Souza, to the Brazilian office as companies seek executives with strong leadership skills to recover from the pandemic.



This represents an important growth in the partnership in Brazil, and extends Boyden’s capabilities across family-owned businesses, Brazilian companies, multinationals and regional multinationals growing through breakthrough technology.

Euri Cruz, Managing Partner of Boyden Brazil commented, “We are delighted to welcome these new partners and are excited by what they bring to our evolving business. Luiz and Leonardo join us as we transform and grow to meet the needs of our clients and leverage new opportunities. Boyden has a long-term heritage in the market and we are building on this with ambitious growth plans and new ways of doing business in challenging times.”

Aurea Imai, Managing Partner of Boyden Brazil added, “Dealing with the extra constraints caused by the pandemic, it’s essential that the companies have the right leadership to cope with the business challenges. Different organisations are struggling to protect their businesses and understand what leadership they need. Luiz and Leonardo bring deep market knowledge and significant track records in executive search: Luiz in traditional family-owned companies and Leonardo in tech companies, both start-ups and local companies pursuing digital transformation”.

Luiz Alencar, a mechanical engineer by training, joins Boyden’s global industrial and global consumer & retail practices. He has more than 10 years’ experience in executive search and leadership consulting and most recently was director of a boutique HR consulting firm. Previously, Alencar held executive positions at the Brazilian company Orsa Pulp & Paper (Klabin) and the global companies Tetra Pak, Avery Dennison and Scholle IPN.

“Boyden’s value proposition is an excellent fit for Brazilian companies,” said Luiz Alencar, Partner, Boyden Brazil. “They value the seniority in engagement, and benefit from the knowledge and resources of a global firm, while enjoying the tailor-made service and quality of a boutique. This also attracted me to Boyden, particularly the way partners interact with each other and the client-centric culture of the organisation”.

Leonardo de Souza, a production engineer by training and MBA post-graduate, joins Boyden’s global industrial and global technology practices. He has more than 15 years’ experience in executive search and business consulting and leads C-suite and other senior-level searches in all functional areas for international and local companies. Prior to Boyden, he was Country Manager with a major international recruitment firm and founder of a fitness start up. Previously, he was a consultant at Accenture and an analyst at PSA Peugeot Citroën.

“I already knew Boyden as a sophisticated brand that is highly valued in the market,” commented Leonardo de Souza, Partner, Boyden Brazil. “Given the firm’s stature and strengths, there is a lot of opportunity and I look forward to working in a diversified team to provide a distinctive experience for clients in large, traditional businesses, as well as disruptive start-ups and tech companies”.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contacts:

Chris Swee

Global Head of Marketing

T: +1 914 747 0172

E: cswee@boyden.com Aurea Imai

Managing Partner, Brazil

T: +55 11 3382 8300

E: aimai@boyden.com



Euri Cruz

Managing Partner, Brazil

T: +55 11 3382 8300

E: ecruz@boyden.com



