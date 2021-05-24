English French

Quadient’s Accounts Receivable Automation Solution YayPay Joins Sage Marketplace to address Small and Medium Businesses Needs

Paris, May 24, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that its software-as-a-service (SaaS) accounts receivable (AR) automation solution YayPay by Quadient is now available to small and medium-sized businesses through the web-based Marketplace of Sage, the global leader in cloud business management solutions.

Part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions portfolio, YayPay will be made available to Sage X3 clients via the Sage Marketplace, a web-based application listing both resale and referral independent software vendor partner applications that integrate with Sage cloud products. This partnership aligns Quadient with one of the world’s leading providers of business management and financial technologies.

“Partnering with Sage will help us build the fastest growing AR automation SaaS solution in the market. While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to accelerate digital adoption by businesses, Quadient is in the best position to support them, especially in the mid-market segment where we are seeing increasingly converging needs for accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP), customer communications as well as customer experience management solutions” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “Our software global go-to-market approach relies on extensive direct sales forces to cross sell our software solutions into our installed base of nearly 440,000 customers. This approach is complemented by a strong ecosystem of already more than 100 partners around the world who have built expertise around our solutions. This partnership is key for the acceleration of our software activities, as Sage has developed strong expertise in how to position, sell and support both our YayPay (AR) and Beanworks (AP) solutions for their customers.”

Quadient’s ICA solutions are used to power over 1 billion customer-facing communications and interactions every day, and are critical to the operations of over 8,300 businesses worldwide. Acquired in 2020, YayPay offers a combination of automated invoice delivery with collections management, credit assessment, payment and cash application solutions, paired into a comprehensive cloud-based platform boosted by artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time reporting providing insight into future payer behavior and impact on cash flow.

“Businesses across the globe are being challenged by the ever-changing macro-economic environment. They are ensuring their businesses are innovative, resilient and responsive to financial changes. Sage recognizes the increasing importance of this for our Sage X3 clients operating locally, regionally and globally,” said Rob Sinfield, vice president of product for Sage X3. “Growing medium-sized businesses are realizing the potential to reimagine internal financial credit and collection operations using business cloud applications coupled with emerging technologies, like AI and data analytics. Our customers are looking to continue to thrive and retain their competitive advantage through the adoption of new capabilities, such as integrated AR automation tools, intelligent communications and self-servitization.”

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

