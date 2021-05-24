New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SMART COATINGS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075229/?utm_source=GNW





A smart coating is defined as the concept of coatings with the capability of sensing the environment and producing an appropriate response to that stimulus.They are made with programmable materials that respond to changes in chemical light, thermal, as well as other stimuli.



Moreover, smart coating entails characteristics such as new performances, self-cleaning, self-sensors, typically self-healing, owing to their piezoelectric, piezoresistive, thermoelectric, and chemical properties. The coating has gained increased recognition across the avenues of biomedical sciences, material sciences, colloidal chemistry, and polymer chemistry on account of the inherent properties and chemistry they possess on modification.

Smart coating applications have continued to expand at a positive rate over recent years, with several coating firms exercising research and development activities, in addition to delivering innovative solutions to specific end-user segments.Since one of the most important applications expected to be possessed by a coating is self-cleaning, especially in terms of buildings, the same is easily found in smart coatings.



Self-cleaning coatings interact with their ambient conditions in order to keep the surface clean.Furthermore, they could also be smart depending on their use and design.



Hence, the increasing requirements from the construction industry fuels the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global smart coatings market growth is determined by evaluating North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2020, owing to key factors including the presence of numerous emerging economies, like China, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, business expansions by domestic companies, and the increased demand for commercial construction.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industrial rivalry within the global market is intense due to the relatively smaller size of the market compared to conventional coatings.Besides, it is dominated by global giants.



As a research-driven market, leading international firms are introducing innovative and new product offerings with superior characteristics to sustain their competitive edge.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Hempel A/S, 3M, Nippon Steel Incorporation, AkzoNobel NV, etc.



