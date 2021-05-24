The global cleanroom consumables market is set to project a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075214/?utm_source=GNW

Cleanroom consumables include items utilized by operators during manufacturing.These include shoe covers, wipes, sterile coveralls, masks, lab coats, goggles, etc.



A cleanroom is an enclosed space typically used in the manufacturing processes wherein levels of contaminants and environmental pollutants should be kept to a minimum.These include pharmaceuticals, medical, defense, semiconductor & electronic components, etc.



The contamination level is marked as ‘Particles per Million’ or ppm at appropriate particle size, such as 10,000 ppm.Nine classes of cleanroom ISO standards have been formulated with different standards needed for varied manufacturing applications to ensure consistency at permitted levels.



Cleanroom technology is projected to surge in the coming years, given the adaption in micro and nanosystem processes and the rising biotechnology usage. With the emergence of new applications, cleanroom technology is set to extend beyond ISO standards. Such developments are expected to propel market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor market are evaluated to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cleanroom consumables market growth evaluation includes the assessment of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. The presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hubs, increasing population, developing healthcare infrastructure, and growing incidence of chronic diseases, makes Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing and dominating region in the global market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the key players in the market include, Aramark, E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Contec Inc, ITW – Texwipe, Berkshire Corporation, etc.



