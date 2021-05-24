New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04461532/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

DNA sequencing helps in determining the nucleotide sequence of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).It has caused altering impacts in the genomics and molecular biology sectors.



Genome mapping programs are on the rise globally.They increase awareness about NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) and collect real-time sequences.



They are also genetic data repositories for the world population.According to a December 2019 article, the GenomeAsia 100K consortium analyzed the genomes of 1739 people.



It represented the vast genetic diversity coverage in Asia. It was launched in 2016 to understand the genome diversity of Asian ethnicities. Hosted by Nanyang Technological University, it is a non-profit consortium. At the same time, the market growth restraining factors include social & ethical issues, bioinformatics limitations, lack of skilled professionals, and accuracy concerns in diagnostic testing.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation for the growth assessment of the global DNA sequencing market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. With continuous technological innovations and the growing demand for drug discovery, Asia-Pacific is set to project the highest CAGR by 2028.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The strong competitive rivalry in the market is accredited to the price competition, innovations, and increasing adoption of new technologies. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Asuragen Inc, BGI Genomics, Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, etc., are among the market’s prominent players.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC

2. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

3. ASURAGEN INC

4. BGI GENOMICS

5. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC

6. DANAHER CORPORATION (INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES INC)

7. EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

8. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

9. ILLUMINA INC

10. MERCK KGAA

11. PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC

12. PERKINELMER INC

13. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

14. SPIRAL GENETICS INC

15. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

16. UBIQUITY GENOMICS INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04461532/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________