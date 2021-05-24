New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04461532/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
DNA sequencing helps in determining the nucleotide sequence of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).It has caused altering impacts in the genomics and molecular biology sectors.
Genome mapping programs are on the rise globally.They increase awareness about NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) and collect real-time sequences.
They are also genetic data repositories for the world population.According to a December 2019 article, the GenomeAsia 100K consortium analyzed the genomes of 1739 people.
It represented the vast genetic diversity coverage in Asia. It was launched in 2016 to understand the genome diversity of Asian ethnicities. Hosted by Nanyang Technological University, it is a non-profit consortium. At the same time, the market growth restraining factors include social & ethical issues, bioinformatics limitations, lack of skilled professionals, and accuracy concerns in diagnostic testing.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The geographical segmentation for the growth assessment of the global DNA sequencing market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. With continuous technological innovations and the growing demand for drug discovery, Asia-Pacific is set to project the highest CAGR by 2028.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The strong competitive rivalry in the market is accredited to the price competition, innovations, and increasing adoption of new technologies. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Asuragen Inc, BGI Genomics, Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, etc., are among the market’s prominent players.
