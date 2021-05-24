New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02354695/?utm_source=GNW





Report Includes

- 65 tables

- An updated overview of global markets for the wireless sensor applications

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the market size for wireless sensor technologies, both in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type of wireless sensor standard/technology, measurable parameter, application, and geographic region

- Explanation of the technology and innovations behind wireless sensor development and production; and analysis of opportunities, deterrents, and trends affecting the growth of this market

- Highlights of the new developments taking place in wireless sensors industry in terms of continuous improvements in environmental performance

- Discussion of numerous wireless sensors technologies such as RFID, ZigBee, RF4CE and EnOcean and comparison between Bluetooth and Bluetooth smart sensors

- Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key strategies adopted by leading players in the wireless sensors market

- Market share analysis of various manufacturers/suppliers of various wireless sensors, and their product overviews and competitive landscape

- Company profiles of major industry players, including ABB, Digi International, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International plc, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc. (CSR), Renesas, Robert Bosch AG (Bosch Security Systems), Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and United Technologies Corp.



Summary

This report covers the wireless sensors technologies market in various End-Use Applications such as home automation and other indoor applications, energy infrastructure, healthcare, industrial automation, logistics and transport, ecology and agriculture, and defense and surveillance. It also covers various wireless technologies/standards such as Zigbee and RF4CE (radio frequency for consumer electronics), Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart, Wi-Fi and 6LoWPAN (IPv6 over low-power wireless personal area networks), RFID (radio-frequency identification), and other 802.15.4-based technologies and measurable parameters such as biological characteristics, motion and position, temperature, flow, level, surveillance and image, chemical, pressure and humidity.



Home automation and other indoor End-Use Applications should continue as the largest contributor to the wireless sensor market in the Americas region.However, intense competition among wireless technologies, including Zigbee, EnOcean, Z-wave, Wi-Fi6LoWPAN (Thread), and Bluetooth Smart, will mitigate its influence.



Companies associated with each of these applications continue to put considerable investment and effort in ensuring the privacy of their technology.Consequently, the market has experienced a chaotic rollout of wireless sensor-enabled products.



Home automation and similar application stakeholders have been among the quickest to launch products. The dominance of

the end-application vertical reflects this factor. Its influence should recede as other end applications, notably in the industrial domain, aggressively adopt wireless sensors. Intelligent transportation-driven automotive engineering and design domains are dominated more by electronic technologies than by mechanical technologies. Accordingly, this trend is pushing growth in the wireless sensors market.



During the forecast period of this report, the market for wireless sensors for ecology and agriculture applications in the Americas is expected to achieve the highest growth rate.Wireless sensors can collect information about crop growth, proper watering patterns and fertilizer requirements.



The agriculture industry is faced with the challenge of growing enough food for the world’s growing population.The increasing use of wireless sensors for agriculture is expected to boost the growth of the wireless sensors market in the Americas.



Also, the increasing adoption of IoT-based wireless sensors across end-user applications is expected to drive growth of the wireless sensors market. End-user applications include

home automation, energy infrastructure, healthcare, industrial automation, logistics and transport, ecology and agriculture, and defense and surveillance.



The prominent players in the market include ABB, Digi International, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser, Honeywell International Inc., HP (Aruba Networks), Johnson Controls International plc, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc. (CSR), Renesas, Robert Bosch AG (Bosch Security Systems), Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and United Technologies Corp.





