The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market is expected to grow by $ 717.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period

Our report on gas separation membrane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for biogas, the increasing need for CO2 removal, and the increasing use of gas separation membranes in APAC. In addition, the rising demand for biogas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gas separation membrane market analysis includes the product, end-user, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The gas separation membrane market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Polyimide and polyamide

• Polysulfone

• Cellulose acetate

• Others



By End-user

• Water and waste treatment

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Application

• CO2 removal

• Nitrogen-generation and oxygen enrichment

• Hydrogen-recovery

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the gas separation membrane market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing demand for MMMs and favorable market strategies adopted by the vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gas separation membrane market covers the following areas:

• Gas separation membrane market sizing

• Gas separation membrane market forecast

• Gas separation membrane market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gas separation membrane market vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., DIC Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GENERON, Honeywell International Inc., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. Also, the gas separation membrane market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



