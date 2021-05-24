Global Smart Speakers Markets Report 2021: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Others - Market is Expected to Reach $17.85 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the smart speakers market are Amazon, Inc., Apple, Inc., Xiaomi, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sonos. Inc., Harman International, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Onkyo Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.



The global smart speakers market is expected grow from $4.66 billion in 2020 to $6.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $17.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%.



Apart from increasing consumer preference for smart speakers the major drawback that's concerning the market is the data privacy and security. These devices have access to the personal information stored in Gmail like contact details, bank details, login credentials which raise security issues. The devices of a smart home have access to sensitive data like videos, photos, personal information which can be accessed and operated from anywhere.

In 2019, a survey conducted in US states that smart speaker non-users are more concerned about data and privacy reasons like hacking risk (63%), smart speakers are always listening (55%) and monitoring by government (40%) when compared with 2017 which were 41%, 36% and 34% respectively. When compared with smart speaker users, they also agreed with the above data and privacy issues similarly. These issues may hinder the market growth if appropriate development in security concerns are not addressed.



In November 2019, Sonos a US-based leading sound experience brand which allows its customers to listen better by giving access to their favorite content by controlling as they wish announced the acquisition of Snips for $37.5 million.

The deal will benefit Sonos by improving the voice experience of Sonos with the addition of Intellectual Property of Snips and benefit Snips by taking its France technologies to international customers. Snips is a US-based private-by-design voice technology company which uses artificial intelligence integrated in connected devices.



With increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products there is a rise in penetration of smartphones and smart devices. The enhanced personal use of smart devices points at integration of smart devices with devices such as smart lightbulbs, thermostats, and TVs.

The consumer interest in technologically advanced products has resulted in 205 million installed smart speakers in 2019 from 114 million units in 2018 and is expected to reach 325 million by 2020. In 2019, Amazon could integrate LIDAR technology into Amazon Echo through which it will be able to recognize hand gestures, type of food, and even the clothes being worn.

In India, in 2019 the total number of smartphones users are 502.2 million which increased from 2017 which was 468 million users and the smartphones market is expected to gain 859 million users by 2022. Regional manufacturers are being encouraged to produce innovative and advanced products with customer interest to accept and adopt emerging technology which is expected to drive the market.



Virtual assistant devices are powered by artificial intelligence which offer ultimate luxury to the owner. They keep on listening to the command, analyze the needs and performs the task when necessary. The Amazon Echo with smart assistant Alexa can be activated with voice command of one hot word "Alexa".

Siri, the Apple voice assistant provides hands-free activation with deep integration technology and high quality virtual surround sound and exhibits features like setting timer, managing calendar events and more. Google assistant activated with "Ok Google" provides instant access to all of the Google services and the data associated with the Google account.

In 2019, a survey states that Amazon Alexa/Echo dominates the US market with 70% market share followed by Google home with 25% and Apple HomePod with 5% which was largely because of the high sales of entry-level devices like Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot with reasonable price. The proliferation of virtual assistance is, in turn, driving the smart speaker market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Smart Speakers Market Characteristics



3. Smart Speakers Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Smart Speakers



5. Smart Speakers Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Smart Speakers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Smart Speakers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Smart Speakers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Smart Speakers Market, Segmentation By Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Siri

Cortana

Others

6.2. Global Smart Speakers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Smart Home

Smart Office

Consumer

Others

6.3. Global Smart Speakers Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Personal

Commercial

6.4. Global Smart Speakers Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

7. Smart Speakers Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Smart Speakers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Smart Speakers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Xiaomi

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Sonos. Inc.

Harman International

Bose Corporation

Sony Corporation

ONKYO CORPORATION

Panasonic Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Baidu Inc.

Plantronics Inc. (Altec Lansing/AL Infinity LLC)

Pioneer

SK Telecom

Lenovo

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Avnera Corporation

Fabriq

Invoxia

LG Electronics

Libratone

Mobvoi

Mojo

Ultimate Ears

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u65z0a