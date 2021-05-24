The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow by $ 1.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228030/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive cybersecurity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the stringent data privacy regulations leading to increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity, high-level software integration into vehicle ECUs, and need for cybersecurity in connected cars. In addition, stringent data privacy regulations leading to increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive cybersecurity market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive cybersecurity market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive cybersecurity market growth during the next few years. Also, collaboration between connected vehicle manufacturers and ict industry, and machine learning-based cybersecurity to deal with real-time threats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive cybersecurity market covers the following areas:

• Automotive cybersecurity market sizing

• Automotive cybersecurity market forecast

• Automotive cybersecurity market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive cybersecurity market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Karamba Security Ltd., Lear Corp., RunSafe Security Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and secunet Security Networks AG. Also, the automotive cybersecurity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

