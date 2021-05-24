The Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market is expected to grow by 2.70 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228017/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive cabin air quality sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising awareness about the ill effects of air pollution, AQS aids in improving indoor air quality, and production shift to low-cost countries. In addition, rising awareness about the ill effects of air pollution is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive cabin air quality sensor market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive cabin air quality sensor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in demand for ionizer car air purifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive cabin air quality sensor market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of innovative air filtration technology and the growth of multi-functional car air purifiers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive cabin air quality sensor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive cabin air quality sensor market sizing

• Automotive cabin air quality sensor market forecast

• Automotive cabin air quality sensor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive cabin air quality sensor market vendors that include Amphenol Corp., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Prodrive Technologies BV, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sensirion AG, and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive cabin air quality sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

