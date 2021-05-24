The Global Automotive Catalyst Market is expected to grow by $ 1.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114975/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive catalyst market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for PGMs, and stringent government regulations. In addition, increasing vehicle production is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive catalyst market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive catalyst market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Palladium

• Platinum

• Rhodium

• Others



By Application

• Light-duty vehicle

• Heavy-duty vehicle



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the recycling automotive catalysts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalyst market growth during the next few years. Also, the decline in platinum extraction and an increasing number of M&As and JVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive catalyst market covers the following areas:

• Automotive catalyst market sizing

• Automotive catalyst market forecast

• Automotive catalyst market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive catalyst market vendors that include BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corning Inc., Cummins Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Umicore. Also, the automotive catalyst market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

